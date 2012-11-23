Do You See What I See? Dyslexia and Vision

Gainesville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- There is more to the disorder than just flipped letter images, however. In addition, dyslexic individuals may find it is difficult to:



- comprehend meaning or content in written material

- recognize words, either handwritten or printed

- write simple sentences

- rhyme words

- solve mathematical problems



Dyslexia can affect reading, writing and math skills required for meaningful translation of letters, numbers or symbols. People of average and above average intelligence can fail at simple tasks of translating symbols into words, or performing basic mathematical operations due to dyslexia & go for dyslexia vision therapy. While the disorder does not affect the ability to form or comprehend complex thoughts, confusion surrounding the translation of symbols into meaningful content may cause others to wrongly classify dyslexic individuals as intellectual inferiors. Accordingly, those individuals suffer a loss of self-esteem and often experience frustration, sometimes leading to behavior problems and limited career opportunities.



It is important to remember that true dyslexia is not caused by problems with eyesight such as visual acuity, eye movement or focusing, although such disorders may contribute significantly to challenges experienced by dyslexic individuals. Dyslexia is the result of errors in the brain, processing or integrating with other senses, to interpret information and form a response. Since overall performance, however, includes any or all of the visual pathways, from the eye to the brain and connecting nerves and circulation, assessment should include examination and evaluation of all structures involved.



Dyslexia is an inherited disorder, and if recognized early, can be met with appropriate strategies to help individuals attain a high level of education that leads to success. While these are by no means concrete indicators of this visual disorder, some signs that your child could be experiencing dyslexia may include:



- trouble multi-tasking or following multiple commands

- difficulty remembering items in sequence

- confusion when given rapid instructions

- learning to read late or reading below grade level

- difficulty learning new words or a foreign language

- difficulty spelling

- trouble interpreting and differentiating sounds



The problems that accompany dyslexia build a difficult road when learning to read or perform mathematical calculations, sometimes resulting in academic failure, social isolation and a low sense of self-worth. While vision therapy cannot cure true dyslexia, there are other treatable vision-based disorders which sometimes present similar symptoms. Dr. Tod Davis has been working with patients across Virginia for over 30 years, developing tests and visual therapies that help individuals achieve maximum performance in intellectual and educational tasks. The programs he creates for his patients at Dr. Tod Davis Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services are designed to provide measurable success and improvement in basic skills, resulting in improved academic achievement and increased self-esteem.



