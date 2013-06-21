Documentary Film Tell It on the Mountain at Northstar California

Truckee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Stunning photography and gripping stories from an annual 2,663 mile trek along the Pacific Crest Trail captivate and enthrall the adventurer in us all.



WHAT: Film screening and discussion with producer & director of Tell it on the Mountain

WHERE: Northstar California Resort, Truckee, California

WHEN: Friday June 28th at 8:30pm



Palo Alto 2013 – The new documentary film, Tell It on the Mountain - Tales from the Pacific Crest, will be shown at Northstar California Resort in Truckee, California on June 28th at 8:30pm.



Hailed as “sensational” and a “breakthrough” film that shows the “glories of an epic trail” by Tom Stienstra of the San Francisco Chronicle, this unique film combines candid video diary footage with gorgeous landscape photography to give an insider’s account of what it takes to undertake a “thru-hike” – a single season, border-to-border hike from Mexico to Canada, along the Pacific Crest Trail.



The Pacific Crest Trail, along with the Appalachian Trail on the eastern seaboard and the Continental Divide Trail in the Rockies, comprise what is commonly referred to as the “Triple Crown of long distance hiking”.



San Francisco Bay Area based filmmakers Shaun Carrigan and Lisa Diener follow seven brave hikers through rugged and unspoiled wilderness as they walk 20 miles a day – every day – for 5 months. Along the way, they grapple with desert heat and dehydration in Southern California, snowy mountain passes and raging rivers in the High Sierra, mind numbing volcanic landscapes in Northern California and Oregon, and finally the unrelenting rains of the Northern Cascades. Their goal lies 7 miles across the Canadian border.



Tell it on the Mountain was released in April, 2013 and has taken the hiking community by storm. The film has been mentioned in the New York Times, CBS Sunday Morning, Backpacker Magazine, and the Taipei Times. It is available for purchase on Amazon.com (with incredible reviews) or downloaded directly from the film’s website: http://tellitonthemountain.com/



For more information on the documentary, the natural wonders of the Pacific Crest Trail or to view the film’s trailer, visit http://tellitonthemountain.com/.



See the press page for downloadable press kit. http://tellitonthemountain.com/about/press/



For more information:

Shaun Carrigan

510.673.1536

shaun@tellitonthemountain.com