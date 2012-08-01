Dog and Cat Food Packaging in the United Kingdom - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dog and Cat Food Packaging in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Pouches continue to go from strength to strength in wet cat food. Visiting supermarkets consumers are now confronted with many shelves of pouches, with metal cans relegated to shelves at the bottom. 100ml aluminium/plastic pouches holds the highest filled volume share in wet cat food (and by far the highest unit volume share), with the slightly smaller 85g also rapidly gaining share. The success and permanence of pouches can be seen in the proliferation of multipacks. Packs containing 12...
Euromonitor International's Dog and Cat Food Packaging in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Cat Food, Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog and Cat Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dog Food in the United Kingdom
- Cat Food in the United Kingdom
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in the Philippines
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in the Netherlands
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Canada
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Colombia
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Brazil
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Turkey
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Mexico
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Egypt