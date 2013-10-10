Doritos 2014 Crash the Super Bowl Ad Contest Goes Global

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Doritos' "Crash the Super Bowl" is going global, with the PepsiCo brand opening the annual contest to people in all 46 countries where the chips are sold.By making the program international, Doritos will likely get more high-quality submissions. It also means the program's marketing budget will increase, with PepsiCo using paid digital media and PR to promote the contest across the globe. Plans include outreach at film festivals and sporting events, as well as collaborations with universities that specialize in creativity, executives said.



The brand will air two user-generated spots during the Super Bowl 2014: one selected by fan votes and the other by the Doritos marketing team. The creators of the two winning ads will get the chance to work on the set of the upcoming movie "Marvel's The Avengers: Age of Ultron." Last year, the brand had a tie-in with the "Transformers" movie franchise.



In previous years, the brand gave away cash awards depending on how high winning entries scored on the meter. This year prizes will be based on fan votes, with the top-vote getter earning $1 million and the runner-up receiving $50,000.



The brand, which last year used a Facebook app as the contest hub, plans to extend the contest platform across multiple social media sites, including YouTube. Doritos is also considering using Twitter. Users can begin entering ads on Oct. 8.



The contest's international expansion follows recent Doritos moves to consolidate marketing efforts globally. For instance, the brand earlier this year redesigned its packaging to give it a more consistent look across the world, while launching its first global campaign, "For the Bold," which was handled by incumbent agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.



Ram Krishnan, VP-marketing for PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America said that Doritos is also working to create a single Facebook site for the brand



Contact: John Danial Smith

Email: johndanialsmith@gmail.com

Website: http://www.superbowl-commercials.co/