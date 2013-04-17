Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Delivers Innovative Dental 3D X-Ray Imaging and Implants-in-the-Sinus Procedures

Bayside, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, Queens Periodontist and Dental Implant Specialist for more than 30 years and Valedictorian of SUNY at Stony Brook Dental School 1980, offers a new technique that can help patients get dental implants who would not normally be candidates. The technique: sinus grafting with 3D cat-scan “Cone-Beam” innovative imaging, allows implants to be placed in patients with minimal bone and who are hesitant to undergo major sinus grafting procedures. In the late ‘80s, Dr. Fialkoff took one of the first courses on dental implants at a time when few dentists were aware of implants or that it was being done successfully in Sweden. He learned the latest techniques, which he brought back to his Queens office. Since that time Dr. Fialkoff has offered this vital, life-changing procedure.



Dental implants allow a person to feel as if they have their own natural teeth – they enjoy eating normally, don’t have to wear dentures, can smile confidently, can maintain youthful facial contours and avoid the significant bone loss that dentures create.



There are some cases where the quantity of bone in a patient’s upper jaw is inadequate to accommodate dental implants. When the upper sinus is large, it is impossible to place dental implants. In these instances, Dr. Fialkoff offers sinus lift grafting utilizing an innovative / minimally invasive technique that increases bone height through a small opening in the bone. This makes it possible for patients to experience the benefits of dental implants without increased pain and swelling.



The procedure begins with a 3D Cone-Beam Cat-Scan X-Ray evaluation of the upper jaw. 3D imaging allows Dr. Fialkoff to view a patient’s anatomy with utmost precision. He can then treatment plan their dental implants with minimal interference to the person’s daily routine. Reducing guesswork, the 3D Cone-Beam Cat-Scan provides immense detail of the jaw anatomy identifying anatomical obstacles, and allowing secure prediction of bone quantity and quality. Unlike a traditional x-ray cat-scanner, this 3D system utilizes Cone Beam CT technology providing precise digital images with minimal radiation exposure. This low-dose cone beam technology is why Dr Fialkoff offers this method to his patients. The 3D X-Rays are done right in the office the same day, saving patients precious time in their daily lives.



Patients who were told they had no chance of success with dental implants now have the option of the sinus graft technique and are enjoying the benefits of dental implant teeth. At Dr. Fialkoff’s office, same day / minimal discomfort procedures are available utilizing only local anesthesia. This allows patients to return to their normal work routine with minimal downtime.



Dr. Bernard Fialkoff’s purpose is to aid his patients to achieve their goals of confident smiles / youthful facial contours / ability to enjoy savory / nutritious foods / be treated in a calm, comfortable office environment. He realizes that confidence and good health are ensured when his patients are able to function normally. One patient treated at his office states, “I was very pleased with Dr. Fialkoff’s surgery. I must admit, I was a little skeptical about the whole procedure. However, I was amazed that from start to finish the pain level was virtually non-existent. Dr. Fialkoff’s professionalism was always present. The implant was very successful and I am very happy with the outcome.”



Interfaith Medical Center honored Dr. Fialkoff with the “Leadership in Dental Education” Award at a 2011 meeting for his years of educational programs / mentoring of dentists / raising treatment standards throughout the NY area. Dr. Charles Grannum, DMD, Director of the Department of Dentistry, and Dr. Ingrid Dowrich, DDS Chair presented the plaque to Dr. Fialkoff. It read, “In recognition of your unselfish commitment to educating and mentoring in the field of Dental Implantology and Periodontics.” Interfaith Hospital’s Dental program doctors and residents are frequent attendees of the Fialkoff Dental Study Club. Dr. Fialkoff founded this educational group and the Implant Certainty Training Program in the mid ‘90’s training 300 or more dentists in the field of dental implantology. The monthly Study Club has an audience of 60-80 dentists each month, focusing on raising dental excellence, standards and camaraderie in the New York boroughs.



A Queens Council Member submitted an award to Dr. Fialkoff at an August Oral Cancer Course in 2012 to acknowledge his work in raising educational standards and awareness on Oral Cancer. The award read, “…such service, which is truly the lifeblood of the community and the city, so often goes unrecognized and unrewarded.” The American Dental Association published an article showing this award for dental educational excellence.



About Dr. Bernard Fialkoff

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff has practiced periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser surgery at his Queens office for more than 31 years. (56-03 214th Street in Bayside, NY) The office procedures available include: Immediate Same Day Implants, Replacement of Fractured Teeth, Non-Surgical Laser Gum Treatment, Sinus Bone Grafting, Cosmetic Jaw and Tooth Rehabilitation, Bone Grafting / Augmentation, Extractions, Dental Implants, Gum Regeneration and Grafting to repair receded / ugly looking gums, Periodontal Treatments to eliminate bleeding / sore /sensitive gums, Crown Lengthening to allow salvage of decayed teeth, Cosmetic Laser Surgery to eliminate gummy smiles and free tongue tie, Periodontal Maintenance, Scaling / Root planning, Night Guard Appliances, Oral Cancer Consultation and Bite Adjustments.



Dr. Fialkoff’s web site has videos on certain procedures as well as a plethora of information about dental techniques and his office’s community service work at: http://www.baysidedentist.com. For more information and to book a consult, please email BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com or call 718-229-3838. Study Club newsletters, community events and other dental health information are also available for viewing at facebook.com/DrBernardFialkoffDDS. For more information, please contact BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com.



Dr. Bernard Fialkoff

56-03 214th Street,

Bayside, NY 11364

Phone 718-229-3838

Fax 718-229-1322

Mobile 516-637-7645

Email BernardFialkoffDDS@gmail.com

Photos: plus.google.com/photos/102598962962468756586/albums/5862732048602542001