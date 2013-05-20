Dr Zubin Medora Heads Medora Medical Centre in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Medora Medical Center, under the management of Dr Zubin Medora, is an exclusive local healthcare facility that is duly registered under the Ministry of Health in Singapore. The center is manned by a group of committed medical specialists who are as well registered under the Ministry of Health and other pertinent medical associations. Moreover, the facility offers the public with both medical and surgical services.



About the Director

Dr Medora is the Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor of Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery. He is highly competent in his field because he has obtained an undergraduate training in medicine, a postgraduate surgical qualification, as well as a reliable training and working experience in cosmetic operation.



Medora Medical Center consists of doctors who are licensed by the medical council to practice their profession in Singapore. These doctors specialize in various fields such as cosmetic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, EENT surgery, hair restoration, face lift, and breast reduction.



“The commonly done surgical operations in Medora Medical Center are cosmetic surgeries which could either be noninvasive or minimally invasive. These intricate procedures are performed by specialists in cosmetic surgery so the public are truly guaranteed of their wanted results”, said Dr Zubin Medora.



One of the commonly done cosmetic operations in Medora Medical Center is Affirm Multiplex which is offered to patients who want to manage their signs of aging such as wrinkles, stretch marks, and skin pigmentation. A younger-looking skin is achieved by pushing the collagen found in the deep and superficial layers of the skin to grow and remodel. This is done by using two laser beams. The first laser beam targets the deep collagen while the second targets the superficial parts of the skin.



Stretch marks are definitely representations that the human skin is already damaged. Through Affirm Multiplex Procedure, these can be managed effectively by deep collagen stimulation which causes elimination of the damaged skin with the help of laser beams. In effect, patients who have undergone Affirm Multiplex gain benefits by having a firmer and youthful skin. Dr. Zubin Medora is one of the cosmetic surgeons who can give the best results in managing the signs of aging.



