Dr Zubin Medora of Medora Centre Announces the Use of Affirm Multiplex Technology in Their Clinic

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Medora Medical Center is run by a team of compassionate doctors who are legally registered in dependable medical associations to perform their expertise like Dr Zubin Medora. Moreover, the medical facility is registered under the Ministry of Health in Singapore to perform both surgical and medical services.



Dr Medora’s Background



Dr Medora has an undergraduate education in medicine, a postgraduate qualification in surgery, and deep years of experience and training in the field of cosmetic surgery. He is the Primary Care Doctor and Medical Director of Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery.



Medora Medical Center’s doctors vary in their expertise and specializations. This includes cosmetic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, EENT surgery, hair restoration, face lift, and breast reduction. Furthermore, these doctors are registered to perform cosmetic surgical procedures in Singapore.



Many of the operations performed at Medora Medical Center are cosmetic surgical procedures which are mainly noninvasive or minimally invasive. The said operations are done by competent medical personnel so patients are assured of outstanding results.



“Affirm Multiplex (MPX) is one of the many cosmetic operations done at Medora Medical Center. The aim of this procedure is to manage and treat patients’ wrinkles, skin pigmentation, and stretch marks. This is achieved through the stimulation of collagen to grow and remodel in the superficial and deep layers of the human skin. Two laser beams are used. One targets the deep collagen while the second laser beam targets the uppermost parts of the skin”, added Dr Zubin Medora.



Affirm Multiplex can aggressively and effectively manage stretch marks, which are signs of damaged skin. Laser beams cause the stimulation of the deep collagen resulting to the removal of the affected skin. Therefore, regeneration takes place and a firmer skin develops. People who want to experience this amazing procedure can try this at Medora Medical Center under Dr. Zubin Medora.



To know more about Medora Centre, visit www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dr Zubin Medora

Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor

Medora Centre for Medicine and Surgery

Phone: 6836 6035



E-mail: enquiries@cosmeticsurgeon.sg

Website: www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg

Business Mailing Address:

#03-08 Camden Medical Centre, One Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248649