"Dried Processed Food in Uzbekistan" Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Uzbek consumers use dried processed food products in a wide range of dishes, with popular options including rice, pasta and noodles. While rice has historically been the most traditional ingredient in Uzbek cuisine, the importance of pasta continues to increase due to rising demand for cheaper ingredients. As for noodles, the popularity of products in this area continues to increase in-line with rising demand for convenience.
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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