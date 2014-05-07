Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Drinking Milk Products in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Drinking milk products in Thailand posted respectable current value growth of 9% in 2013, up from an 8% gain in 2012 thanks to the endeavours of brand players in terms of new product development and integrated marketing campaigns to boost demand. In fact, drinking milk is regarded as an inexpensive source of protein and calcium, with a link to holistic health and wellness benefits. Thai consumers are familiar with packaged drinking milk products.
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Drinks, Milk, Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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