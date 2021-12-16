Drone Services Market Size Growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- The drone services market size is expected to reach USD 40.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 13.9 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.



"By type, platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period "



Based on type, the drone services market has been segmented into platform (which is sub-segmented into flights piloting & operation, data analysis, and data processing), MRO, and simulation & training. The platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to its higher efficiency in data collection and affordability, as well as the accessibility of drone services across the globe



" By industry, healthcare & social assistance segment is projected to record the highest growth"



Based on industry, the drone services market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transportation, logistics, & warehousing.



The healthcare & social assistance segment is projected to record the highest growth, attributed to the increased investments in the area during the COVID period to deliver test samples and vaccines.



"By solution, end-to-end solution segment would have the highest growth during the forecast period"



The drone services market based on solution has been segmented into end-to-end and point solutions.



The end-to-end solution segment would have the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for complete package solutions, which include everything from piloting & operation, data analysis to data processing.



" By application, transport & delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



Based on application, the drone services market has been segmented into inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, spraying & seeding, filming & photography, transport & delivery, and security, search, and rescue. Among these applications, the transport & delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the escalating demand for fast package delivery services in the healthcare industry attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic



" North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021."



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing trend of online shopping from e-commerce platforms and favorable FAA regulations in the US. The rise in investments from key players to support start-ups in developing parcel service platforms is also expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.