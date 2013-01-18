DRY-X Waterproofing Offers Cheap Basement Waterproofing Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The company uses expert methods to repair basement crack and related basement foundation programs. The company is renowned for its extensive experience, rapid response and thorough attention to detail all backed by a lifetime warranty.



Basement waterproofing is one of the best ways to prevent leaks in the basement walls and flooring in any premises. Waterproofing a basement efficiently when it is first built will ensure that it will last for a long time. The basement waterproofing services by Dry-X Waterproofing is done by experienced service provider who thoroughly inspects the basement inside out.



The professionals offering the services are well equipped to provide customers with variety of repair options. The company provides polymer-based waterproofing products that last for lifetime. DRY-X also offers the latest sump pump system that pumps out water from the lowest section of the basement before water level reaches the basement floor level.



It also installs a full line of variable HP sump pumps from renowned manufacturers like Storm Pro, Wayne and Zoeller. The experienced consultants design a water pumping system that provides customers with peace of mind and years of service. All sump pumps installed by Dry-X carry come either with a five-year or lifetime warranty from the original date of installation.



The company also offers crawl space encapsulation at competitive prices. It uses Flexi-Seal that is a fiber-reinforced vapor and moisture barrier - it is a flexible membrane which can be used to make a continuous, permanent vapor barrier in the crawlspace or basement from all external moisture and gases.



About Dry-X

Dry-X Waterproofing was established in 2003 and uses the latest technology to deliver permanent waterproofing solution for basement and crawl space. The expert basement waterproofing crews are skilled and experienced. It takes extensive precautions to ensure that homes are protected during the installation process. The installers are very polite, courteous and more than willing to answer any questions that customer may have during the installation process. The company also offers mold remediation services to customers. From foundation consultants to office staff and installation crews, the questions, concerns and requests of customers will be met with insightful, educated and honest answers.



