Ear Care in India: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Ear Care in India"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- In 2012 consumers continued to prefer using prescribed medicines for ear infections or for other ear care needs. In 2012 ear care only accounted for a negligible share of overall value sales in consumer health, with sales of Rs127 million. This was due to low knowledge regarding these products amongst consumers, which continued to discourage them from using the OTC options available in the market.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ear Care in Belarus
- Ear Care in Italy
- Ear Care in Hungary
- Ear Care in Australia
- Ear Care in Denmark
- Ear Care in Pakistan
- Ear Care in Estonia
- Ear Care in Sweden
- Ear Care in Dominican Republic
- Ear Care in Saudi Arabia