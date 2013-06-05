Earthwell Reveals Five Tips to Burn Fat Faster

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- First use a diet log. Yes it can seem bothersome and boring to write down what you eat in a log. But this is the number one secret for people who are trying to trim some pounds. There are a number of benefits for doing that.



Most importantly it will make you more aware of what you eat on average and you will be able to easily see what you can reduce or change. As Angela Murphy from Boston says, “With my diet log I noticed I was eating cupcakes way too often, and this has a lot of sugar which is obviously not helping. I cut on that, and I think it helped me in my quest for a lower weight.”



Second and this works very well with number one tip, use green coffee supplements. The advantage of this product is that it is 100% natural unlike most dieting pills on the market. According to a spokesperson for nutrition company Earthwell, “Natural supplements are much safer than the pills using chemicals and drugs that we see on the market, some coming from Asia, some of them are even dangerous or illegal.”



A number of studies have shown that using pure green coffee bean extract supplements while maintaining a food log works for weight loss, including one experiment by famed medical scholar Dr. Oz. In his placebo controlled study participants who took green coffee lost an average of 4 pounds in 2 weeks.



Order Green Coffee and Start Losing Extra Weight Today



Third, exercise. Exercising has a multitude of health benefits. With regard to weight loss, exercise creates more muscles, and muscles burn more calories than fat itself, even when they are resting. The more you exercise, the stronger you get, and the more fat you will burn in one session.



The main reason why people do not exercise is that they find it boring, such as running on a treadmill or riding a bike in a fitness gym. But nowadays sports center offer very entertaining fitness classes such as zumba, boxing fit or interval training. These classes will burn you around 700 calories in one hour.



Four, eat healthy. This is why keeping a food log while taking green coffee supplements is optimal for an effective weight loss program. This way you can see what is unhealthy in your diet and by incremental improvements you will naturally tend to a more balanced diet.



Visit EarthWell at Amazon and Get 55% Extra Discount On All Orders



Finally five is to sleep well and avoid stress. Sleep is very important to replenish our batteries but a lack of sleep creates stress. And stress leads to compulsive eating and cravings. This effect is psychological as stress creates chemical imbalances in our brain and eating will generate dopamine to counter that.



Green coffee is one of the five tips and should be used as a complement to a healthy lifestyle. The reason why green coffee has proven scientific results for burning fat is that it contains specific antioxidants such as chlorogenic acid. They act on your metabolism and slow down the release of glucose in the blood stream. Green coffee antioxidant (GCA) is a powerful trademarked ingredient included for optimal results as recommended by Dr. Oz.



Click Here to Try EarthWell Green Coffee & Start Burning Fat Now



About EarthWell

EarthWell is a health and nutrition company that is reputed for only offering the healthiest and safest natural supplements to your body based on known scientific benefits. All EarthWell products follow good manufacturing practices and are stored in well ventilated, air conditioned warehouses. Quality control guarantees that you only get the finest product.