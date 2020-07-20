Easybee Offers Virtual Receptionist Services Designed to Increase Customer Satisfaction and Improve Workflow

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Easybee, a leading virtual answering service provider, offers best in class services, helping small businesses improve their efficiency while enabling them to focus on gaining more customers without the hassle of overheads. The virtual receptionist service that they offer is ideal for salons, health and wellness companies, plumbers, HVAC companies, churches, pest control businesses, lawn care and landscaping professionals, electricians, and many others.



All of their operators are bilingual with an English and Spanish proficiency level of 92% and above. They answer all your calls, resolves customer queries, and make sure no leads are missed. All you need to do is give them an initial set of instructions on how you want the communication handled and then move on to focus your energy on important business operations. The company uses a highly sophisticated script and call answering software so that they sound like a member of your team.



Let's look at some roles an Easybee's virtual receptionist can efficiently take on:



- Answering phone calls

- Taking messages

- Routing calls to the right department/person

- Scheduling appointments

- Resolving customer queries

- Offering 24*7 customer support

- Following up with leads

- Managing your mailbox

- And many more!



Easybee is a fully bilingual virtual answering service providing realtor virtual receptionist, attorney answering service, pest control answering service, HVAC answering service solutions, and more. All of their phone answering service plans comprise no holiday or setup fees, personalized voicemail with email capabilities, dedicated US phone number, and on-demand call reports.



A representative from Easybee stated, "Easybee can save you up to $36,000 per year when compared to traditional in-house receptionist services. Let us worry about the incoming calls so you can concentrate on delivering exceptional customer service. Unlike a single in-house receptionist, we can handle multiple calls at the same time, and we only charge you for time spent on the line. That means you aren't out unnecessary costs when call volumes are down."



Easybee offers a wide range of virtual receptionist plans to help business owners of all types increase profits and reduce expenses without sacrificing quality service. They have been operating in this industry for years and well known for providing virtual receptionist services in English and Spanish languages. They offer a 15-day free trial allowing business owners to experience the positive impact of outsourcing their phone answering needs on their staff, customers, and business goals.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based out of El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



For more information, please visit: https://easybeereceptionist.com/