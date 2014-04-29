eBook Program Reveals Low Potassium and Low Phosphorus Diet for Kidney Disease

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- It is well known and scientific fact that a low potassium and low phosphorus diet is preferred for kidney disease. Especially in the later stages of kidney disease such as stage 3, 4 and 5. These dietary recommendations will help keep these mineral levels low, avoid complications such as cardiovascular (heart) disease, prevent bone loss and most importantly slow down kidney disease.



When a low potassium and low phosphorus diet are used together with low sodium and low protein diet people can stop kidney disease and even gain back some kidney function.



Here is an example of foods low in potassium, phosphorus, protein and sodium:



-Apples, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and any other food in the berry group. These are excellent foods as they are low in the mentioned minerals and protein but also provide lots of anti-oxidants. Anti-oxidants can protect the kidney from cell damage. They also help reverse cell damage.



-Rice is an excellent food for kidney disease. It is low in potassium, phosphorus and protein. Phosphorus is also low in white rice. Brown rice has more phosphorus in it and should be avoided. In the general public a healthy diet consists of whole grains. However, when it comes to kidney disease whole grains contain more phosphorus, so it is best to use refined grains instead of whole grains. If phosphorus levels are controlled people can include some whole grains in the diet.



-Look for foods that are low in sodium and avoid using most prepared spices. Prepared spices usually have sodium added to them. People can opt to use seasoning preparations with no added sodium. A common brand is Ms. Dash found in most supermarkets. Also, check the labels of foods and choose the lowest options.



These are just a few examples of kidney friendly foods that are low in potassium and phosphorus with recommendations for sodium. There are lots of recommendations including dietary and natural supplements that can help kidney disease.



There is a dietary and supplement programmed called, “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” which has received great reviews by medical doctors, chiropractors, registered dietitians, and various other health professionals. It has helped over a 1000 people avoid kidney failure and dialysis. Visit the website at HOW TO IMPROVE KIDNEY FUNCTION



Here are some startling facts about kidney disease.



Kidney disease attacks 1 in 10 people in the United States who are 20 years of age or older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It is scientific fact that managing kidney disease by diet and lifestyle changes like stopping smoking and losing weight can help delay or even prevent kidney failure. People at risk for kidney disease include those with diabetes or high blood pressure, as well as older people, Hispanics and African-Americans. Other risk factors include cardiovascular (heart) disease, elevated cholesterol, obesity and a family history of the disease.?If people with kidney problems change and manage their diet, they can prevent stage 5 kidney failure. One of the ways to manage is by following …



“The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” click here



On the website is a free video of over 7 ways to improve kidney health with diet and other lifestyle changes.



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing was founded with the intent of providing little known but effective information to help people improve their kidney disease and kidney health. It is located in New Jersey and owned and operated by Robert Galarowicz N.D., a Naturopath (natural health doctor) and Clinical Nutritionist who has gone through kidney failure, dialysis and currently living with a kidney transplant.



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