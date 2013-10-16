Eggs in France - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eggs in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Eggs sales in 2012 remained driven by their status as a cheap protein and the increasing use of eggs for home cooking. The ongoing fragile economic climate led the French to be more cautious about spending, hence a move towards the least expensive protein alternatives such as eggs. This resulted in higher home consumption such more elaborated home-made meals. As a result, consumer demand for eggs rose in 2012, resulting in total volume growth of 4%.
Euromonitor International's Eggs in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Eggs market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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