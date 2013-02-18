MDIS Announces Exclusive Preview and Dialogue Session on the 19th of February

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Students interested in pursuing a career in engineering can explore the possibilities of the engineering world at this exclusive preview and dialogue session. Join the session with Dr. Ben Lim at 7:00 pm at Blk F, Engineering Lab, MDIS Campus.



The School of Engineering's mission is to nurture engineering professionals in diverse disciplines through delivering first-class engineering education, teaching excellence and providing opportunity for leadership development. The institute offers Electrical and Electronic Engineering degrees awarded by the University of Bradford, UK.



Each module of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering degree is assessed through a combination of assignments, lab works, examinations and projects. A spokesperson for the institute commented, “Our MEng/BEng courses are all accredited by the relevant professional institutions and are informed by research activity and by industry.”



He further added, “We regularly appear in the top 20 subjects. Engineering professional qualifications, like those of medicine, accountancy and law, are monitored by independent professional institutions. Our degree programmes at Bradford are accredited by these bodies, making it easier for our students to become chartered after gaining suitable industrial training, experience and responsibility."



The Institute’s Electrical and Electronic Engineering degrees in Singapore help graduates develop skills in engineering, design, and management required to become professional electrical/electronic engineers. The School of Engineering is staffed by highly-qualified academics and experienced professionals.



Students can also access state-of-art facilities in the School's well-equipped workshop and laboratories. The institute aims to prepare its graduates proficiently for challenging but rewarding careers in a wide range of activities ranging from R&D, product design to development and manufacturing.



The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS), founded in 1956, is Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. It has two main subsidiaries: Management Development Institute of Singapore Pte Ltd (MDIS Pte Ltd) to oversee its Singapore academic operations, and MDIS International Pte Ltd to further its globalization strategy. Programmes are offered in collaboration with highly acclaimed universities in Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



