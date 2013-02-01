MDIS Singapore Diploma Programmes for Local and International Students

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) has several diploma programmes in the field of Business, Engineering, Fashion, Life Sciences, Media & Communications, Psychology, Technology & E-Learning and Tourism & Hospitality. Candidates can apply for the courses such as Business Diplomas and IT Diplomas in Singapore for excellent careers.



A leading management institute in Asia, MDIS is known for providing well-accredited courses, seminars and management services and opportunities for individuals. Its various degree programmes and diploma programmes e.g. IT Diplomas and Business Diplomas in Singapore are offered with the sole objective to motivate aspiring individuals to receive the best education available and to excel in a career in Business and Information Technology.



MDIS is providing highly qualified academics and professional courses for engineering courses in Singapore. It is also offering Engineering Undergraduate programmes in collaboration with renowned universities that include the University of Bradford. Bradford's BEng programmes are accredited with professional bodies in the UK and are recognized by the signatories of the Washington Accord.



It also has professional courses for working professionals and offers part-time degree courses. Talking about the professional courses, a representative from the institute says, “MDIS has already set up its expertise in pioneering the future of many students. The success of MDIS graduates is due to high quality standards of education as it aims to prepare its graduates proficiently for challenging but rewarding careers through its various programmes.”



Along with part-time degree courses, MDIS also offers undergraduate programmes in Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion Design, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Mass Communications, Psychology and Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management.



About MDIS:

The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS), founded in 1956, is Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning. The courses offered in collaboration with highly acclaimed universities in Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America make it one of the preferred choices for education in Asia.



Contact Address:

MDIS Campus @ 501 Stirling Road, Singapore 148951