Typical of the complaints of most email marketing autoresponders are poor deliverability, inability to easily change providers and/or move lists, unresponsive customer service and getting banned for being a marketer who promotes income opportunities are common complaints.



The following are just some of the email marketing features of this exclusive new email marketing system:



- Gives you the highest inbox deliverability of any provider, period

- Allows you to import your active lists from other providers

- Hands you 11 different innovative ways to get opt-ins, including one clicks

- Automatically collects public demographic data on your list members

- Lets you target your mailings by age, gender and location data

- Has SMS text messaging integrated at the lowest done-for-you pricing

- Plus way too much more to mention here...



For a limited time during their roll-out, Kurt Lucien will be price matching the competition. The lowest priced services from all the top email marketing providers in the industry will be the introductory price, and all members signing-up at that price will be grandfathered in for life.



Kurt Lucien wants everyone relying on email marketing to know that their service is blowing the minds of top marketers everywhere. They say, "It's undoubtedly going to take over the top spot as the go to email service provider of choice. Get your lowest price for life locked in now, while the introductory offer stands."



To sign-up or get more information go to http://howdoyougetmoreclients.com/emailmarketing



About Kurt Lucien

Kurt Lucien is an internet marketer providing advanced email marketing and social media technologies. He offers the most complete packages for managing email marketing which work across multiple platforms as a one-stop tool for list compilation, management and broadcasting.



