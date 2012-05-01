Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- India has one of the most lucrative health and wellness tourism markets in the world. The Indian health and wellness market recorded remarkable growth during the review period (2007–2011), which was driven by factors such as the Indian government’s favorable policies and initiatives, and improvements in the country’s healthcare services, including reduced costs and waiting times plus improved healthcare infrastructure. Despite being smaller in size than developed countries, India’s health and wellness tourism industry is developing rapidly on both the regional and national level. Furthermore, the country holds enormous potential for future growth in the market.



Wellness tourism is a rapidly emerging segment in the Indian tourism market. India has promoted good quality unique travel experiences across the country on an emotional, physical, intellectual and even spiritual level. Moreover, the Ministry of Tourism is aiming to capitalize on India’s potential from its traditional systems of wellness and medicines, such as ayurveda, siddha and yoga, to present the country as a unique destination for spiritual healing.



Scope



Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects of Health and Wellness Tourism in India report provides an extensive analysis of the health and wellness tourism industry in India:

- It details historical values for the Indian health and wellness tourism industry for 2007–2011, along with forecast figures for 2012–2016

- It provides top-level analysis of the overall health and wellness tourism industry, as well as individual category values for both the 2007–2011 review period and the 2012–2016 forecast period

- The report provides a detailed analysis of demand drivers, market entry strategies and marketing and growth strategies in the Indian health and wellness tourism industry

- The report profiles top health and wellness companies in India



Key Highlights



- India's health and wellness tourism industry is expected to generate revenues of INR315,497.0 million in 2016, after increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% over the forecast period (2012–2016)

- Low cost, advanced medical technology and the availability of qualified doctors attracts a large number of health and wellness tourists to India

- Easy availability of medical visas makes India one of the preferred health and wellness destinations

- Government initiatives to support health and wellness tourism have encouraged growth of the overall market

- Hospitals and spas are utilizing social media to increase health awareness and promote their brands



Companies Mentioned



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Fortis Healthcare Limited Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre Hinduja Hospital Orient Spa Ananda Spa Mandara Spas Tangerine Spa & Salon



