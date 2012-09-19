Empower Network's Top Earner Lawrence Tam Now Teaching New Members How to Make Money Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Empower Network’s Top Earner Lawrence Tam has just announced that he will be accepting new members to teach them how to make money online from home without a list, technical skills or even a website. As an Empower Network member, Tam earned $204,122 part time in six months with the online marketing techniques he developed, and now teaches other new members how to succeed as well.



For the hundreds of thousands of people wondering if they can make money with Empower Network, the formerly broke ex-engineer Lawrence Tam stands as a shining example of what any average person can do online. After earning $204,122 in just six months as an Empower Network member, Tam is now accepting new members to teach them how to make money online fast.



Before becoming Empower Network’s Top Earner, Lawrence Tam faced the same challenges as thousands of entrepreneurs in finding the right path to success while still working full time.



Like most people, Lawrence Tam started with no marketing or business experience and knew that his job as a mechanical engineer would not bring him the income and the life he desired.



In 2006, Tam saw online network marketing as the possible avenue to success and began learning all that he could. After much trial and error, he began devoting his time to learning everything he could about utilizing the internet to market products online with help from the Empower Network.



What Tam discovered on his journey was a way to market any product online from home without a list, technical skills or even a website. The turning point came when he zeroed in on lead generation and conversions, which led him to development of a system to generate 40+ leads a day while still working a full-time job. “By being patient and diligently working to learn all that I could from the Empower Network, I was able to devise a proven online marketing system that ultimately brought me success, and now I want to share it with others,” said Tam.



Now, new members can learn the proven Network Marketing secrets from Empower Network Top Earner Lawrence Tam who has taught thousands of people how to make money with internet marketing. With class space at a premium, Tam is looking for people that are serious about changing their financial future. Utilizing a series of highly specific questions, he is able to determine if a potential student is ready to learn. “If they can pass my interview process, I will teach them how to generate some serious income and leads to take network marketing to a new level,” said Tam. For more information, please visit http://www.lawrencetam.net/press-release



About Lawrence Tam

As Empower Network’s top earner, Lawrence Tam was able to earn $204,122 part time in six months with the proven secret techniques he developed for making money online fast. The $1,000-a-day Internet Marketing Mentor has taught thousands of people how to make money with internet marketing. Now, the successful entrepreneur and mentor wants to give back by teaching others how to make money online the same way.