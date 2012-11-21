EMT HQ Gains Attention for Its EMT Training Resources

Cedar Falls, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- “I want to be a doctor when I grow up,” is a common childhood fantasy. For many, life gets in the way or other passions take over, but some are prevented from becoming a doctor by circumstances they cannot control. Others may wish to become a medical professional for the lucrative career it can provide. Whatever the case, becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT) or paramedic can be an entry into this world, and http://www.emthq.org has been getting a lot of attention lately for offering a one stop shop resource for those interested in an EMT career.



The site breaks down the certification, qualifications and licensure of every state using a user-friendly map-based interface, allowing individuals to select their home state, or the state they wish to study or work in, to discover more about the requirements of the job, as well as information on training and educational options.



Once a state has been selected, the site breaks down the key information including entry level wages, license fees, information on the state board of examination and further state specific resource pages.



The site also offers EMT training study guides, job opportunities and classifieds for the newly qualified, and a blog featuring high quality, original editorial resources for those thinking about entering the profession or those looking for guidance during their training or career.



A spokesperson for the site explained,



"The demand for qualified EMT’s is growing, and the aging Baby Boomer generation is putting increasing pressure on medical care professionals, who are seeing a greater number of emergency call outs than ever, building the demand for EMT’s. In addition, hospitals are increasingly starting to specialize in the treatment of a particular illness or injury, resulting in more and more patients needing to be transferred to a specialist hospital or consultant in a new location. Since most patients are transferred by ambulance, this too increases the demand for the services of both EMTs and paramedics. We want to provide all the information prospective EMT’s and paramedics require to make informed choices on their training.”



About EMT HQ

EMT Training Online is a one stop shop for all users’ EMT training needs. Whether individuals are looking to start a rewarding career as an EMT or want to reach Paramedic level, EMT HQ has the training information and resources required to begin making that ambition a reality. For more information please visit: http://www.emthq.org/