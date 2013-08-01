English Premier League 2013-14 Fixtures, Live Stream, Start Time, Score and TV Info

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- For many football fans, English Premier League 2013-14 is one big event that deserves to be seen. The tournament will be held on 17 August in England. English Premier League is a exciting competition for all the football lovers , established in 1992, it brings all the hot favourite teams together,these teams are however shareholders of the EPL .Here the English Premier League 2013-14 Fixtures with matches list dates and timing.



The game starts from August and this season lasts till May, each of the teams play 38 matches,with 380 matches totalling in the season. Games are played during weekday evenings but for viewers’ convenience games are mostly played in the afternoons of Saturdays and Sundays. Currently it is sponsored by the Barclays Bank inBritainand thus officially it is known as the Barclays Premier League. English Premier League is how it is commonly referred to outside theGreat Britain.



Satellitegametv.com is a company that specialized in providing EPL News, Fixtures, Highlights, Scores and Live TV Coverage to all the fans. Live scores of matches as well as match highlights and football news are all that we have to offer.



Like always 20 clubs will be perticipating in this tournament this season.The teams are : Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Hull City, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Stoke City, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Everton, Sunderland, Fulham, Swansea City, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton, West Ham United, Cardiff City. Manchester United was champion in the season of 2012.



English Premier League is a very unique tournament mostly Because we have the opportunity to see the best world of football has to offer in this moment. We believe that this tournament is going to be very interesting and a long awaited competitive encounter between Manchester United and ManchesterCityis what we all hope for. Which team will be the winner still a mystery, and finally we will see who the best team in the world. Hopefully this competition could provide exciting spectacle for us football lovers. Support your favorite team and be part of this great event. You can also watch English Premier League Live Streaming Online for free.



Name: SatelliteGameTv.Com

Address: 75B East Street, London UK

website: http://www.satellitegametv.com



About FIFA Confederations 2103

We provide live scores of matches as well as match highlights and football news.