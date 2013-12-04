Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- EpiCast Report: Diabetic Foot Ulcers - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
Summary
Diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) are a major complication of diabetes and the most common foot injury in diabetics. DFUs occur as a result of trauma to or extreme pressure on any part of the foot in diabetics. The lifetime risk of an individual with diabetes developing a DFU is approximately 25%, according to a meta-analysis of studies conducted during 1980-2004. DFUs have become an increasingly significant public health concern in both the developed and the developing world, and are a major cause of hospitalizations, as well the leading cause of lower-extremity amputations, in diabetics.
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Globally, the morbidity associated with DFUs varies widely, with the prevalence ranging from 1.4% in the UK to approximately 12% in Algeria (Boulton, 2000; Lavery et al., 2003; Reiber, 2001). Given the increasing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the aging population, the burden of complications related to diabetes, such as DFUs, is also likely to increase over the next 20 years (Boulton et al., 2005).
GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of DFUs in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) will grow from 3,811,190 cases in 2012 to 5,647,926 cases in 2022, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 4.82%. Approximately 80% of the total prevalent cases of DFUs will be in the US, with the number of cases increasing from 2,842,976 cases in 2012 to 4,328,256 cases in 2022, at an AGR of 5.22%. The increase in the number of total prevalent cases of DFUs in the 6MM is the result of changing population demographics and GlobalData's predicted increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetes in the 6MM.
Scope
- The diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and epidemiological trends for DFU in the seven major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the total prevalent cases of DFUs in the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by age, (ages 20 to >85 years), sex, and the proportion of diabetic foot infections in these markets.
- The DFU epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global DFU market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global DFU market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for DFU therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
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