Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Global cancer incidence is increasing rapidly, with about 12.4 million cases in 2008. In the next 50 years, cancer incidence will rise globally, driven by aging populations and an increase in risk factors. Consequently, the cancer burden will increase substantially across populations leading to increased mortality, disability, and unbearable pain, including breakthrough cancer pain.
Report Scope
- Gain insights into the estimates and forecast of breakthrough cancer pain in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.
- Gain insights into the possible underlying risk factors driving the epidemiology of cancer in the seven major markets.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor estimates that there were 2.6 million cancer patients experiencing breakthrough pain in the seven major markets in 2011. In the US, there were around 1.03 million cancer patients with breakthrough cancer pain in 2011. By 2021, Datamonitor estimates that the number of cancer patients experiencing breakthrough pain will reach 1.3 million.
In Japan, approximately 455,800 cancer patients had breakthrough pain in 2011, but the number is expected to increase to approximately 536,700 by the end of 2021.
In the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), there were 1.12 million cancer patients experiencing breakthrough pain. Germany had the highest number of breakthrough cancer pain patients with Spain having the least, in line with cancer incidence found in these countries
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most robust sources for breakthrough cancer pain prevalence data?
- What is the current cancer patient population with breakthrough pain in the seven major markets?
- How will the breakthrough cancer pain patient population change over the next decade in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK?
