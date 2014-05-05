Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Kirk Alex's erotic romance novel, "50 Shades of Tinsel: Part 1, Heartthrob", will be on sale for $0.99 for five days starting today, May 5th, and running until May 9th. "50 Shades of Tinsel" is set in the pre-Internet era of the Los Angeles porn industry, in the space where the porn world mixed with the Hollywood entertainment world.



Jimmy Riff, aka "Tubesteak", aka James Kidd who came to Hollywood via the mythical bus from mythical middle America, to be swept up into the world of porn and paid sex by bit-actor and wannabe producer Benjamin Styles. He becomes the wonder of Tinseltown, fascinating women, and men, who crave his blue eyes and hard body both on screen and off.



Part 2 and Part 3 of the 50 Shades of Tinsel series are also available on Amazon, with "Part 4: Lost" just released on May 4th.



About Kirk Alex

Kirk Alex is the author of numerous novels and stories, most notably the Lustmord series. His also a filmmaker, having made one of the early micro-budget horror films, "Lunch Meat", in 1987.



The Fifty Shades of Tinsel: Part 1 - Heartthrob $0.99 sale is only on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/Fifty-Shades-Tinsel-Part-Heartthrob-ebook/dp/B00JUH994W