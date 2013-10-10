Esario to Disclose Relations Between Hotels' Capacity and Facebook Likes

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Esario, a well-known internet marketing company in Barcelona, today released the first edition of their monthly publication of reports about hotel chains' brand popularity on Facebook. The reports rank the biggest hotel brands in the world by market segment using a “Facebook Likes / Rooms” ratio meaning: “Total number of likes on Facebook” divided by “Hotel Brand Total number of rooms”. This ratio has been created to compare results between hotel chains of different scales. The standard for describing the largest hotels groups and hotel brands in the world is to rank them in relation to their capacity, by “Total Number of Rooms”.



For clear visualization, the company has also released an infographic depicting the results for the five largest hotel groups in the upper-midscale to luxury hotel segment: IHG InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hilton worldwide, Accor Hotels and Starwood hotels and resorts.



The infographic is divided into two parts. The first part is about the largest Hotel groups who usually manage three types of Facebook pages; one for their loyalty program members, a general corporate communication and careers. The second part sorts those hotel groups’ respective brands by market segment (from luxury to upper-midscale) and reclassify them according to their “Facebook Likes / Rooms” ratio.



Through their own Social Media Competitive Intelligence tool, Esario helps hospitality businesses to define a social marketing strategy to produce incremental incomes. The company also guides clients on different aspects related to online marketing during the implementation process. The company provides high level and tactical suggestions for board members, on leisure and travel companies along with specific audits on one of the different online marketing channels and striking campaign propagating on the web.



About Esario

Esario is a digital marketing company specializing in the travel and hospitality industry. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Barcelona, Spain. The company provides SEO, SEM, social media management, online PR, usability studies, web design and web development services, among others.



Contact Information:

Contact Number: +34 932 955 134(Phone), +34 933 190 343(Fax)

Address: Esario - Internet Marketing, Carrer de Méndez Núñez, 3, 08003, Barcelona, Spain

Email: info@esario.com

Website: http://www.esario.com/en/hotel-reports