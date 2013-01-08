Everything Summer Camp Supplies Campers with New Durable Name Labels

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, now offers quality name labels so keep track of clothing and other gear in dorm rooms to summer camps. Founded by Craig and Nancy, Everything Summer Camp is the home of C&N Footlockers, offering quality summer camp supplies from name labels to laundry bags.



Name labels have been around for some time to help students, parents, teachers and campers organize their property. The first rule when getting ready for a summer camp is to label everything from clothes to sporting gear.



Iron-on labels from Everything Summer Camp are made from non-irritating polyester film and are available in three font sizes. The two inch long labels can be personalized to include 20 different cool icons from a tent to a skull.



Different styles of name labels that are popular among parents are clothing stamps. Everything Summer Camp offers two different clothing stamps as well as permanent markers. Stamps are as customizable as the iron-on name labels and results in a clean permanent black ink stamp. The ink is self-stored within the stamp and is good for 3,000 to 5,000 stamps.



Waterproof name labels are also available and come in two font styles and multiple art selections to choose from. These waterproof labels are great for water bottles, toothbrushes and other camp gear. Each set includes 94 labels with 30 large labels and 64 small labels. Summer camp supplies should always include name labels and clothing stamps.



Iron-on name labels and clothing stamps will do the job helping children, students or campers get organized for a trip or summer away from the home. “Wow - this was simple! These labels iron on very easily and stick to anything you can iron! My son is very sensitive to labels that rub on his skin and these don't bother him at all.” said Martha, customer of Everything Summer Camp.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks that are manufactured onsite as well as water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com/ to learn more about camp footlockers, duffel bags, and camping supplies.