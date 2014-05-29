EY Announces T3 Advisors' Roy Hirshland Is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2014 Award Finalist in New England

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- EY announced that Roy Hirshland, President and CEO of T3 Advisors, is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2014 Award in the New England Region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Hirshland was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 10 at the Sheraton Boston.



“I am incredibly honored to have been selected as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2014 and would like to congratulate all of the finalists,” said Roy Hirshland. “Like T3 Advisors, these individuals and companies are clearly committed to the entrepreneurial spirit that brings together leadership, vision, and innovation; we are thrilled to join their ranks.”



Now in its 28th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.



Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 15, 2014. The awards are the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is a revolutionary global real estate firm that inspires leading organizations to think more strategically about real estate and the workplace. Our singular focus is to empower our clients to select the best possible locations around the world and develop high performance workplaces that will drive maximum productivity and success. T3 Advisors' services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, real estate portfolio management and global location strategy. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.



About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.