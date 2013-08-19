"Eye Care in Costa Rica" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Eye Care in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Despite higher levels of segmentation and the growing availability of innovative added-value formulas, demand remained mostly restricted on standard eye care products. Standard products continued to benefit from strong positioning and accessible unit prices, while the purchase of more specialised products occurs when prescribed by a healthcare specialist. The functional features of specialist products, such as allergy eye care, and their high unit prices are not attractive to most local...
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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