Eye Care in Greece - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Eye Care in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- The list of non-reimbursable OTC drugs which was published in May 2010 by the Greek Ministry of Public Health included the majority of standard eye care products, ending the reimbursement of the cost of these products by the Greek State. This naturally led value sales of eye care to decline significantly during 2011. While the declines recorded in value sales of eye care during 2010 reached 30% following the government action in May 2010, the category recovered somewhat during the second half...
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Eye Care in Slovakia
- Eye Care in Malaysia
- Eye Care in Indonesia
- Eye Care in China
- Eye Care in Tunisia
- Eye Care in Denmark
- Eye Care in Chile
- Eye Care in Pakistan
- Eye Care in France
- Eye Care in Bulgaria