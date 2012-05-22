Eye Care in Ukraine - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Eye Care in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- In 2011, the domestic economy was characterised by eventual stabilisation which spurred consumers to increase expenditure, including expenditure on OTC consumer health products. Computer ownership increased while environmental pollution led to a higher incidence of eye allergies. Unit prices of eye care increased and consumers started opting for more original medicines. As a result of these developments, value sales grew by 5% in current value terms to UAH52 million.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

