EzCheckPrinting Check Writer Boosts More Business Through Win-Win Offer

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Small business software provider Halfpricesoft.com is glad to announce that new customers can get ezCheckPrinting, the popular check writing software or blank computer check stock for free when they check out through TrialPay offers from halfpricesoft.com site.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar. ezCheckPrinting can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software from Halfpricesoft is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



The latest edition of ezCheckPrinting makes it even easier to work with ezPaycheck, Quicken, Quickbooks, Peachtree or other software. It offers the users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks and helps keep businesses running more smoothly and efficiently.



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business.



Currently, Halfpricesoft.com offers several products for free through TrialPay, including:



- ezCheckPrinting, business version check writing and printing software

- ezCheckPersonal personal check writing software

- ezTimeSheet, computer-based employee attendance tracking software

- Computer Blank check stock

- Red-ink forms of W2, W3, 1099 and 1096 forms



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



Or go to video How to print MICR check at $0 Cost:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NabTBMp1Ws



