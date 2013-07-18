EzyDog US Launches Mutley Line of Shock Absorbing Leashes for Canine Safety

Ponderay, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Recent analysis indicates up to 70 percent of dogs experience some degree of chest, head, neck and spinal trauma due to certain unreliable varieties of leashes. Reports from the medical field confirm at least 17,000 people are treated for injuries each year resulting from these same types of leashes. In an effort to help reduce the amount of harm inflicted on both dogs and owners, EzyDog US has launched their Mutley line of Shock Absorbing Dog Leash es.



John Hatcher of EzyDog US stated, "The purpose of a leash is to protect our dogs from harm; however, many of the cheap, poorly designed leashes on the market actually cause more damage than they prevent. Our Mutley leash is the most versatile option currently available. Constructed of durable, high quality material, this lead is perfect for dogs living an active lifestyle. The shock absorbing portion of the lead gives dogs the freedom to leap, tug, sniff and investigate without any negative impact on bones and joints. This leash also helps prevent any injury to the person walking the dog. Aside from shock absorption, the Mutley also offers a number of other features. This lead is short for optimum control, but extensions are available if needed. The Mutley's soft, Neoprene handle provides comfort for dog owners and is waterproof, adding an element of security and dependability. Integral reflective tracers provide additional safety when walking at night."



Hatcher continued, "For those with multiple dogs, the Mutley offers an optional standard coupler attachment. All these features combine to create the ultimate sense of security, regardless of location, weather or time of day. Available in 25" and 40", the Mutley leash works well with any collar or harness. We recommend a sturdy harness, like the Convert Harness or the Chest Plate Harness. The Convert is built for endurance and can be used in any situation. It offers a secure, comfortable fit for dogs and does not pinch or put pressure on their throat like conventional collars can. The Chest Plate Harness offers the same comfort while walking and playing and features straps that are simple to adjust."



"Along with our shock absorbing leashes and comfort harnesses, we carry an extensive selection of other canine oriented products," said Hatcher, "Our inventory includes a variety of accessories such as food and water dishes, dog apparel, toys, life jackets, vehicle restraints and more. We also carry items for canine enthusiasts like backpacks for transporting their dog's necessities, pet carriers and EzyDog t-shirts, hats and key rings. All our affordable products are designed with safety, fun and quality in mind."



About EzyDog US

EzyDog US, the creator of the original shock absorbing leash, is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of canine products geared toward an active lifestyle. Their top priorities are the safety and comfort of pets and the security of pet owners. They strive to bring products to the public that will allow pets and owners to reap the optimum benefits of the great outdoors.