Slip Between the Pages of Wonderland Fairytale Adventures Diving Into Fantasy & Mystery

Scarborough, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Self-publishing authors has produced for author Jackie C Myrtle an exciting new fairytale series that are short story adventures, currently 5 books in the series of which 10 books are planned; the reader will find themselves charmed and fighting the wicked witch in New York City with Sarah and her characters. For Sarah her life was full of dreams which sadly remained mostly between the covers of her books that she read. She lost her mother and then herself inside of the fantasy world that her books provided.



Finding a “for rent” sign on a window, enticed Sarah to begin her adventure, as strange things begin to happen and clientele who strangely resembled fictional characters she finds in her fairytale books. Sarah's life unfolds mysterious discoveries beyond her own imagination.



Chaos in the Queen's wicked grasp is an enchanting fairy tale mystery that’s sure to please. It features the work of the talented author Jackie C Myrtle.



Sarah had been working for people all of her life in New York City. She worked from the time she was a young teenager, and like most, always had a boss to tell her exactly what to do and how to do it. Of course she was encouraged to attend college, to pursue a trade, or to find some other means of success. But other people's ideas of success never made much sense to Sarah. In fact she could not comprehend how spending decades of your life struggling to make enough money to pay your bills while life slips by made any sense at all. Now with family gone and herself now grown up, Sarah had to direct her life the way she wanted it to go.



Set in modern day New York, Sarah looks for her own space in an enchanting shop called Wonderland Cafe Book Store, but she soon finds she is drawn into the pages of books she reads, traveling from one world or fairytale to another and often pulled in different directions, finding familiar characters and plenty of mysteries.



This series will enchant readers who love and remember such fairytales as Alice in Wonderland, Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan and other familiar fairytale adventures as this story line intertwines with these and more throughout the series giving it a modern day NYC twist to them.



Jackie wrote this story because she had always loved the fairytales she read as a child and now that she is an adult and reading these fairytales to other children Jackie thought it would be fun to have a little fairytale mystery adventures in her stories and so she created Sarah, a young girl with dreams who had faced tragedy in her life and wanted just a little bit of happiness.



It is recommended that people begin with "Wonderland Open For Business" following through with "Wonderland cafe somewhere in NY", continue with "Chaos in the Queen's wicked grasp" and "This Dodo Bird Flies!" to the latest release in the fifth book of this series “Wonderland Land of OZ – Where is That Wizard!”



It is a lot of fun following the characters from plane to plane watching the characters as they fight the evil Queen or the mad Jafar as each book ends with the beginning of the next intriguing adventure one know he need to get the next one to find answers and discover what is happening!



"Just this week we heard about Taylor Swift looking for her “prince charming" she revealed she was living the teenage dream with palaces, princes and princesses. Everyone likes to dream and fairytales are created so you can do just that!” says Jackie Myrtle.



If people enjoyed Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, Peter Pan by J. M. Barrie and other familiar fairytale adventures then they will certainly love how these interact with this story line.



To learn more about Chaos in the Queen's wicked grasp (Fairy Tale Mystery Adventures), head over Amazon between December 13, 2013 until midnight December 15, 2013 and order your FREE copy!



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