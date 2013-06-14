Famous Doctor Announces the Right Garcinia Cambogia Dosage for Effective Weight Loss

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- It is critical to take the recommended dosage of garcinia cambogia to get ideal results as desired. Although some people can get very confused when considering the dosage, the following information will shed a lot of light for proper guidance. First though, the key to knowing the proper dosage is to consider how this product works and what it is.



How it works

Garcinia cambogia is a diet supplement that is helpful in weight loss and has been proven to be very effective. It is a native plant to India as well as several other places in Asia. It resembles a small pumpkin while growing and it has been used by specialists for other conditions other than weight loss. For example, it has been used to treat constipation, to eliminate abdominal parasites and the list goes on and on. However, as hinted above, its most popular application is in weight loss. It works by performing several things as given below.



- The diet supplement suppresses the appetite and as a result, people feel fuller and eat less.



- This supplement is also known to increase metabolism which is essential for burning more calories.



- This diet supplement has also been seen to stop or hinder the process of turning carbohydrates into fat.



So, what is the recommended dosage?

Before looking at the recommended dosage, it is critical to know the type of garcinia cambogia supplement to order from a supplement store. The active ingredient is HCA which is the short form for hydroxycitric acid. This main ingredient should be around 50% and the dosage should be a minimum of 300mg and a maximum of 2000 mg. There are several factors that determine the dosage that a person should take as follows.



- Weight

- Diet

- Metabolic rate



For people who are very obese, taking a higher dosage of the diet supplement is essential. In fact, some people have had 3000mg per day recommended by their doctors. However, before taking a very high dose, one must consult with their health care provider. If on a high carb diet, then one might benefit from a higher dosage as well. Those who have a very high metabolic rate may not need to take excess dosages to get the results of weight loss.



Having said all the above, garcinia cambogia diet supplements should be taken ideally twice a day before meals. Take a pill 30 to 60 minutes before a meal. Additionally, it is vital to take a large glass of water with the diet pill. This is because it works by dissolving in water then it is absorbed in the system. For this reason, allow the pill to take effect then take food.



Some people wonder how long they should take the diet supplement and the answer is not very clear. First, it is crucial to take it until there are noticeable changes; to be specific, shedding some weight. It is also good to keep in mind that there are no recorded statistics about toxicity that may come from using it over a prolonged period of time. Some people might take the pill 3 times a day before breakfast, lunch and supper. However, it is wise to look at the factors above to know what suits an individual best.



People have reported positive results in a few weeks and it is therefore important to monitor progress to see whether the dosages are working as they should



