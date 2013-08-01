Farm & Construction Machinery Traders Watch List: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY)



Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) opened its shares at the price of $20.04 for the day. Its closing price was $20.53 after gaining +2.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.84 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.20 million shares. The beta of MTW stands at3.27.



The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is a multi-industry, capital goods manufacturer. MTW operates in two markets: Cranes and Related Products (Crane) and Foodservice Equipment (Foodservice).



AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) percentage change surged +2.50% to close at $56.25 with the total traded volume of 1.95 million shares, and average volume of 903,522.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $41.17 - $57.00, while its day lowest price was $55.64 and it hit its day highest price at $57.00.



AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts globally.



Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) started its trading session with the price of $29.06 and closed at $29.48 by scoring -2.43%. TEX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.79 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.04 million shares. The beta of TEX stands at 3.12.



Terex Corporation is a diversified global equipment manufacturer of machinery products. The Company is focused on delivering reliable, customer-driven solutions for a wide range of commercial applications.



Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) ended its day with the gain of +0.16% and closed at the price of $49.50 after opening at $49.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of1.71million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.08 million shares.



Joy Global Inc. is a manufacturer and servicer of high productivity mining equipment for the extraction of coal and other minerals and ores.



