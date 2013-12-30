Fast Food in South Africa - New Market Report

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Operators focused on increasing their appeal to cash-strapped consumers at the end of the review period. This saw players increasing their focus on less-traditional dayparts, thus ensuring that they have a greater opportunity to attract consumers throughout the day and not just in the evenings. An increasing number of fast food chains are including breakfast menu items. This ensures that consumers will consider the brand as relevant for food at all times of the day. KFC meanwhile advertised a...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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