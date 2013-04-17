Firefly: Gripping Novel Depicts History's Little-Told Story of Women at War

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- While paintings and movies showcase the torrent of men who put their lives on the line during the Civil War, few recognize and tell the story of the four hundred women who fought as men on both sides of the conflict. One hundred and fifty years later, author Whitney Elizabeth Hamilton is bringing this little-told story out of the dark and into the public’s spotlight.



‘Firefly’ is an emotive and compelling novel that shows the critical role women have played in battle.



Synopsis:



Grace Kieler had a comfortable life in Charleston, SC until the outbreak of the Civil War. After losing everyone in her family but her sister, Louise, Grace found herself in the uniform of her dead Confederate brother, Henry. Louise donned the gray of their little brother, Will. Both women fought as men at Antietam but only one survived.



After the war, Grace, still living as Henry, tries to find work near Shepherdstown, WV. Henry meets Virginia, a blind widow desperate to keep her farm from being sold out from under her. She proposes to Henry and they marry. They work side by side in the fields and Virginia begins to fall for the rebel boy. Henry is comforted by his new wife. Together they are able to mend the wounds that tear at the underpinnings of the heart.



As love blooms and Henry's secret becomes harder to conceal, the two realize they have something precious--an unspoken love that reveals the soul.



As the author explains, women played more of an important role in the Civil War than many history books care to remember.



“Over four hundred women fought disguised as men during the Civil War on both sides of the conflict.



Many were not discovered until their deaths. Real heroines such as Jennie Hodgers, Sara Emma Edmonds and Pauline Cushman risked their lives and their reputations for the sake of their country,” says Hamilton.



Continuing, “With the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg taking place this year, these women’s stories are more pertinent than ever. They also apply to modern society, as same-sex marriage and the marriage equality bill are in the forefront of the nation’s minds.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I like the epistolary opening of the novel with characters revealing their fears and hopes in the form of letters. Clearly the author researched these people carefully. The language in the letters is a good example of the author's exceptional eye and ear for the language and manners of the period. This book is fantastic and I recommend it very highly,” says Liz, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



N. Francis was equally as impressed, saying, “Excellent novel and highly recommended for any Civil War buff. A great addition to any collection.”



Due to its success, ‘My Brother’s War’, Hamilton’s first film is loosely based on the two main characters, Henry and Virginia in the book. The second part is currently in development, titled ‘UNION’ (http://www.union-movie.com)



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Firefly’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12iTvtu



About the Author: Whitney Hamilton

Whitney Hamilton grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and Birmingham, Alabama. She attended Birmingham Southern College earning a BFA in Painting and Pratt Institute as a fine arts MFA candidate. After that she attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. She has written numerous plays and screenplays.



Whitney's films include “My Brother’s War” and "A Rogue in Londinium" currently on the festival circuit and premiering at the Lucerne International Film Festival in October 2011 and New Hope, PA Film Fest 2012 winning Honorable Mention for best Art House film and the Independent Spirit Award. It has European Distribution thru Jeridoo and is available on Amazon.