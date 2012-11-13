Fish and Seafood in France - New Market Research Report

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Fish and Seafood in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Overall, consumption of fish and seafood was impacted by the growing demand of convenience over the review period. Consumers looked for fish that was easy to cook and good for health. However, the lack of natural resources, partly driven by a rising consumption of fish and seafood in France resulted in more imports with an impact on retail prices. As a result, the fragile economic climate led consumers to opt for more elaborated products at lower retail prices, hence a total volume decline...
Euromonitor International's Fish and Seafood in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Crustaceans, Fish , Molluscs and Cephalopods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fish and Seafood market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
