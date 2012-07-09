Flange Wedges Produced by SafetyWedge Are Safe and Follow Recent Safety Regulations

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- It’s no secret that flange wedges pose a serious threat to workers throughout the industry. In fact, recent industrial safety regulations have become strictly enforced as more and more workers find themselves in the hospital by flying wedges striking their bodies.



The issue with safety regulations is that flange wedges are known to become dislodged and when they do they fly through the air like a missile. Many workers’ careers have ended as a result of being struck by a flying wedge as the force of the metal striking the body is tantamount to being shot by a rifle.



The flange wedges that are produced by a company named SafetyWedge are significantly safer than any other wedge in the market. They not only reduce the possibility of worker injury, they also eliminate the fear many techs face when they use these products. In fact, SafetyWedge’s products are the only patent-pending product that comes with a safety strap which keeps the item in place protecting workers from serious injury.



The possibility of a flying flange wedge is created when a tech tries to hammer a wedge into place.



If the wedges are not parallel with each other and parallel with the flanges they will become dislodged. And when this happens, the force with which these wedges go flying through the air is very fast and hard and they can create serious injury.



There are no other products on the market which can meet or beat SafetyWedge’s flange wedges. The safety strap restrains the wedges and it is easy to install and maintain. Each flange wedge is designed with safety and efficiency in mind and they are created to save companies money on workers’ comp claims and product liability issues.



“You guy’s idea of creating a safety strap is so simple it is a wonder no one has thought of it before. I’ve seen wedges shoot out like bullets and they can be pretty dangerous not to mention it is scary working with them. Thank God nothing has ever happened to anyone I know but I have heard horror stories.” – Alex Pendleton



SafetyWedge not only creates the safe and reliable flange wedges, the have produced a series of video which are produced to show workers exactly how to install them. Most of the company’s videos are short so they’re not too time consuming and workers can learn how to remain safe while they’re on the job.



