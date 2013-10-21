Florida Aesthetics and Medical Weight Loss Now Offers Limited-Time Discounts on Botox, Juvederm, and Weight Loss

Brandon, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Florida Aesthetics and Medical Weight Loss now offers a range of discounts designed to help people look good and enjoy healthy lifestyles. Its $50 off new patient comprehensive weight loss consultation is a great way for overweight and obese individuals to jump-start their weight loss program. Existing weight loss patients can also enjoy the discounted rate of $8 per unit of Botox, or an offer to pay $240 for 20 Botox units and get 10 free. In addition to offering one of the best weight loss programs in the area, Florida Aesthetics also offers the latest and most advanced technology and research in laser, skin rejuvenation, and anti-aging treatments to serve its patients.



“Florida Aesthetics utilizes the best and most advanced technology to ensure our patients in Brandon, FL get the maximum benefit from our long-lasting laser hair removal and anti-aging treatments with a quick recovery time, regardless of skin color and complexion. Laser hair removal is a fast, effective, and convenient approach to removing unwanted hair from different areas of the body,” said Yvette Oles, Marketing Director at Florida Aesthetics and Medical Weight Loss.



The company, formerly known as Brandon Weight Loss, has been offering one of the best medical weight loss programs in the greater Brandon, FL area for more than seven years. “Due to an increased demand for medical aesthetics services, we have expanded our treatment portfolio to include laser, anti-aging procedures, and rejuvenation treatments, and the Obagi skin care system,” added Yvette. Whether it is laser skin care treatment or weight loss service, the licensed medical staff is dedicated and passionate and provides highest quality of care.



“Our holistic medical weight loss program focuses on behavior modification augmented with safe supplements and FDA-approved medications,” concluded Yvette.



About Florida Aesthetics

Florida Aesthetics and Medical Weight Loss has its roots in one of the most successful weight loss programs in the greater Brandon, FL area. It has recently expanded its treatment portfolio with laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, and anti-aging procedures. It employs the latest and most advanced technology and research to serve their clients. The staff at Florida Aesthetics and Medical Weight Loss includes two board-certified physicians, certified nurse practitioners, licensed aestheticians and medical assistants.



For more info, please visit: http://floridaaesthetics.com/



Contact:

Yvette Oles, Marketing Director

813 684-5880

1771 S. Kings Ave.

Brandon, FL 33511