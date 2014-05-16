Food Enzyme Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Food enzymes act as catalyst in the breaking down of vitamins and nutrients in the metabolic reactions. Enzymes are consists of complex amino-acids and helps in digestion. They are primarily involved in interconversion of complex molecules to smaller molecules such as carbohydrate to carbohydrase, lipid to lipase and protein to protease. Furthermore, carbohydrases are classified as amylase, cellulase, xylanase and pectinase. Food Enzymes form an essential part of the global food additives industry.



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Some of the key applications of food enzymes include confectionary, beverages, processed foods, bakery and dairy products. Carbohydrase has various applications in the food industry, making it the most important type of food enzyme. Food enzymes primarily include carbohydrase, lipase and protease. They have digestive, anti-staling and softening properties, which increase the shelf life of foods. Protease and lipase have their main application in dairy sector. Enzymes found host of applications in food industry. Carbohydrases dominate the food enzyme market followed by protease and lipase.



Food enzymes extracted from micro-organisms using new technology can function in adverse operational conditions. Growing awareness about healthy food products is propelling the growth of food enzyme market. Various health hazards associated with the excessive consumption of food enzymes is expected to limit the growth of this industry. The demand for food enzymes is expected to grow at moderate CAGR. U.S. has become one of the largest markets in food enzyme business owing to the increasing demand for processed food products, followed by China. Europe represents one of the major regions for increased consumption of processed food product. Brazil, South Africa and India are also some of the emerging markets for food enzymes. Some of the key participants in food enzyme market include Noor Enzymes, Beldem, AB enzymes, Specialty Enzymes etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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