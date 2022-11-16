Food Enzymes Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2022 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the food enzymes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period in terms of value. Enzymatic processing on various food products such as meat products and dairy products is proven to preserve the nutritional values and mitigate the undesirable effects of food, which is one of the major reasons for the growing requirement of food enzymes across the globe. In recent past years, the increasing global awareness among the population about healthy foods high in nutritional value will drive the market for food enzymes.



Download PDF Brochure



The carbohydrase type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the food enzymes market.



Growing industrial use of carbohydrase enzymes such as amylase, cellulase, lactase, and pectinase in various food & beverage applications such as bakery products, dairy products, and fruit juices is driving the market for carbohydrase type. The enzymes are largely used in the food & beverage industry due to various factors such as cost-effectiveness, less time consumption, and easy modification and optimization processes. Most of the carbohydrases used in various industries are obtained from microbial sources, such as bacteria, yeasts, and fungi, as they provide maximum consistency.



By application, food segment holds the largest share during the estimated year.



Enzymes play a complex role in food production with numerous applications in the food & beverage industry and used in wide range of food applications such as meat products, bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, and nutraceuticals. Enzymes have helped in improving the quality while



decreasing processing time and production costs. For example, food enzymes increase the tenderness of meat products while the enzymes changes in dough structure and consequently improve the functional properties of the flour. Therefore, food industries are largely adopting this technology.



The lyophilized powder formulation is estimated to be the largest segment for food enzymes.



The formulation is carried out at less than 30°C temperature which reduced the thermal damage of protein during the process. This process has the ability to produce clean, whole, and nutritious food ingredients with high shelf life, making products versatile, accessible, and convenient. This kind of formulation retains the nutritional value better than other drying methods, without affecting the actual color and shape of the original raw material, reassuring consumers they are getting real fruits & vegetables.



Plant source is estimated to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period.



Plant-sourced food enzymes are produced economically using inexpensive raw materials such as agricultural waste and are considered to be more effective than an animal source with regard to digestion. Papain, bromelain, and ficin are some proteases that are isolated from plants and are used for various applications such as meat tendering and protein hydrolysis.



Make an Inquiry



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global food enzymes market during the forecast year. The increasing preference among consumers for healthy and nutritional food products, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and the high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key players such as Novozymes (US), DSM (Netherlands), and Chr, Hansen A/S (Denmark) is showing promising growth for the food enzymes market.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Associated British Foods plc. (UK), DuPont (US), Novozymes (US), DSM (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), and Puratos Group (Belgium).



Related Reports:



Feed Enzymes Market by Type (Phytase, Carbohydrase, and Protease), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025



Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441