Food Texture Market Worth $11.8 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The report “Food Texture Market by Functionalities (Thickening, Gelling, Emulsifying, Stabilizing agents), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionery, Sauces & Dressings, Snacks & Savory, Beverages, Meat & Poultry products) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”, defines and segments the food texture market with an analysis and forecasting of the global market size in terms of revenue. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted based on significant regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Browse 171 market data tables and 32 figures spread through 359 pages and in-depth TOC on “Food Texture Market by Functionalities (Thickening, Gelling, Emulsifying, Stabilizing agents), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionery, Sauces & Dressings, Snacks & Savory, Beverages, Meat & Poultry products) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018 ”.



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The food texture market is expected to reach $11,840.8 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 5.0% for the forecast period. In 2012, North America led the food texture market in value-terms, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific



Food and beverage companies use texturizing agents in a variety of processed foods due to the advantages they offer. Texturizing agents though primarily function as texturing agents, provide multiple benefits in food processing and improve the appeal of food and palatability. With rapid increase in convenience foods consumption, demand for processed foods is increasing. This consumer-driven demand for processed foods in bakery, confectionery, convenience foods, and dairy industries would drive the market for texturizing agents globally



Globally, texturizing agent’s consumption has been dominant in developed markets like U.S. and Europe due to the developed food processing industry. With prospering economies in developing markets and growing disposable income of people in these regions, demand for processed foods is increasing rapidly. Hence, growth patterns vary widely across the regions. Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the fastest pace and expected to be a dominant market in future in terms of both value and volume.



Due to the application-specific desirability of certain texturizing functions, players in the food texturizing agent market offer customized solutions to the food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, a combination of desired properties can be achieved in the food products through the use of a blend containing more than one food texturizing agent. The formulation of the blends offered varies throughout the application band according to the product recipes of the food and beverage manufacturers. They are often used individually or with mixed blends in the targeted product.



In this report, the food texture market is divided into four regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The North American region constitutes the largest market with U.S. commanding the leading share in this industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market. RoW is expected to be the second fastest growing market. Growing demand for processed foods coupled with multi-functionality of these agents is significantly propelling growth in the food industry, which in turn is driving the market growth of these ingredients. In terms of the functionalities segmentation, gelling agents dominate the market followed by emulsifying agents. Globally, meat & poultry products and bakery & confectionery are the largest applications markets.



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