Former Canadian Food Inspector Praises Icicle Solution Overcoming HACCP Challenges for Small Food Manufacturers

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Greig Beilhartz was formally a senior CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) inspector for over three decades. According to Beilhartz there is a wealth of challenges in the food industry, “The HACCP forms are very time consuming and it is easy to miss something. Making sure everyone is aware of all possible hazards. Doing a complete hazard analysis can be challenging. Finally, having the expertise within the company to set up, evaluate and validate a HACCP System.”



Beilhartz reported that the affordable Icicle HACCP technology solution uniquely addresses the challenges. “The software has an internal hazard data base that is extensive, it tracks progress on your Hazard Analysis, the system automatically populates related fields or next steps needed to be completed on multiple forms, as well as provides help through video tutorials which are easy to access. “



Beilhartz noted that Icicle is best suited for the small and mid-sized food manufacturer by providing expertise that usually small/medium sized companies cannot afford to hire in staff, providing records and forms. He admitted these smaller companies cannot cope with the time consuming process need to complete manually, or lack the expertise to complete the HACCP requirements correctly.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955