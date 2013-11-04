Fortified/Functional Beverages in Japan - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Fortified/functional beverages grew by 5% in value terms in 2012. The growth was mainly attributable to the big success of newly-launched speciality low calorie fortified cola Kirin Mets Cola and the growing popularity of FF energy drinks. Kirin Mets Cola, launched in April 2012, which limits the absorption of fat from food, gained a high level of attention in the Japanese market and proved successful.
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Beverages in Japan report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Health and Wellness in the US
- Health and Wellness in Spain
- Health and Wellness in India
- Health and Wellness in Norway
- Health and Wellness in the Czech Republic
- Health and Wellness in Hong Kong, China
- Health and Wellness in Japan
- Better For You Beverages in the US
- Fortified/Functional Beverages in the US
- Health and Wellness in South Korea