Fortified/Functional Beverages in South Korea - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Fortified/Functional Beverages in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Value sales of fortified/functional beverages grew by 14% in current terms in 2012, reaching Won681.4 billion. Fortified/functional hot drinks showed rather stable growth in 2012, whereas fortified/functional soft drinks recorded high growth, proving a boost to fortified/functional beverages. Fortified/functional hot drinks is dominated by FF instant coffee, which accounted for 64% of value sales in 2012. Even though instant coffee manufacturers tried to introduce fortified/functional instant...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Beverages in South Korea report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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