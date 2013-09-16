Fragrances in Colombia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Leveraging the success of brands in mass body sprays such as Axe, premium fragrances such as One Million from Paco Rabanne are offering kits with new body sprays but targeted for premium fragrance consumers. Colombian consumers are very concerned about body odour and it is evident in the good performance of categories such as bath and shower and deodorants. According to trade sources, Colombians prefer durable fragrances with a strong olfactory note. However, the idea of harmonising deodorants...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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