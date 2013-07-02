Fragrances in Japan - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Current value sales of fragrances declined by 7% in 2012. Although Japan has the second biggest market for beauty and personal care, and carries one of the most developed and mature cosmetics markets around the world, Japan's fragrances is still in its infancy, totalling mere a JPY42 billion in 2012. Japan ranks 45th for per capita consumption of perfume and this demonstrates low penetration of fragrance use among local consumers.
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in India